

CTV Kitchener





The driver of a vehicle that rolled over off a road in Wellington County was impaired, police say.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday on Wellington Road 22, about 10 kilometres southeast of Fergus.

According to Wellington County OPP, the 50-year-old Kitchener man who was driving the vehicle has been charged with impaired driving.

In addition to any criminal consequences he may face through the courts, he has lost his driver’s licence for 90 days and his vehicle for one week.

Police say the man suffered minor injuries in the crash and did not require medical attention.