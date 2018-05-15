Featured
Hit-and-run causes $10000 in damages, police say
Guelph Police say they have made an arrest following a hit and run on Sunday.
Police say the crash happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. in the area of Gordon Street and Clair Road.
According to police, the driver of a pickup truck and the driver of a sedan got into a verbal argument.
Police say the driver of the truck hit the car intentionally causing an estimated $10000 in damage.
No injuries were reported.
The driver of the pickup allegedly fled before officers arrive on scene.
A 37-year-old Guelph man has since been arrested and charged with dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and assault with a weapon.