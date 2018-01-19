

CTV Kitchener





A new high school will be coming to Guelph’s south end.

MPP Liz Sandals announced Friday that the province plans to spend $25.5 million on construction the new school for the Upper Grand District School Board.

The school is expected to have space for nearly 900 students. It will be located near Victoria and Arkell roads.

It is not clear when the school will open. The school board had requested funding for a high school with capacity for 1,200 students to open by 2020/21.

Upper Grand high schools started the current school year about 150 students above capacity. Board forecasts call for that number to hit 1,000 by 2027.