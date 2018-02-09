

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man and woman are facing 10 and nine charges respectively after being stopped by police in Caledon.

Caledon OPP say the pair were in a vehicle that was pulled over Monday night on Highway 10 after a police officer saw it travelling “at an excessive rate of speed.”

According to police, the officer learned that the driver was suspended and then became concerned about possible drug activity. Marijuana, cocaine, a gun and several thousands of dollars in cash were seized from the vehicle.

A 26-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman are facing charges related to illegal possession and transportation of a weapon, drug possession and possession of propery obtained by crime.

The man was further charged with driving while under suspension.