

CTV Kitchener





A motorcycle and a vehicle collided near Guelph on Friday morning.

The collision happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wellington Road 32 and Paisley Road.

Initial reports told police that a motorcycle and a sedan had t-boned in the intersection and that the rider had suffered serious injuries.

Police say Orgne Air Ambulance was contacted but they say the motorcyclist's injuries are not as severe as they believed initially.

It was announced around 11:20 a.m. that the road was in the process of reopening.

Information regarding charges has not been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Wellington County OPP.