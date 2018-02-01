

Arrests have been made in connection with break-ins at storage lockers in Guelph.

Guelph police say five people are facing charges in connection with a November 2017 incident in which locks were cut at about 70 lockers at a storage facility on Watson Parkway. A number of items were reported stolen.

The arrestees include three 25-year-old Guelph men, one 24-year-old Guelph man and one person under the age of 18.

The same group is believed to be responsible for an attempted break-in at two residential buildings on Marilyn Drive last November.

The five people are facing various charges relating to breaking and entering and conspiracy to break and enter.