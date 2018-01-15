

CTV Kitchener





The operator of a Guelph-area medical clinic is now accused of sexually assaulting eight of his patients.

Guelph police say Sherman Lai, 58, is facing nine counts of sexual assault in connection with the allegations.

According to police, Lai is the longtime operator of the Centre of Integrative Natural Medicine, which was located in Guelph until its move to Morriston.

Police say many patients were referred to Lai from the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. They want to hear from anyone else who might be able to help their investigators at 519-824-1212 ext. 7518 or through Crime Stoppers.