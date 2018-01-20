

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed his car in the city’s south end, police say.

The crash occurred late Friday night at Gordon Street and Clair Road.

According to police, the man’s car hit a light pole.

He is facing charges of driving a vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Police say damage to the car and light pole is estimated at $10,000.