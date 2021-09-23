Guelph woman loses more than $5,000 in online romance scam

Guelph -

Police are investigating after a 68-year-old woman in Guelph lost $5,500 in an online romance scam.

The woman said she was communicating with a man on social media who claimed he was overseas for work and his bank card had been confiscated.

The man requested $5,500, which the woman sent via e-transfer. The woman realized she had been scammed after the man asked for more money.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Guelph Police say everyone should be aware of who they’re talking to on social media and posted a list of signs of a potential romance scammer.

They will tell you everything you want to hear, reading your profile and claiming to like the same things you’ve listed.

They will create situations to play on your sympathy, such as a sick loved one or sudden unexpected expenses such as an accident or legal troubles.

They want to move to a private mode of communication, thereby gaining your personal contact information such as email or cellphone number.

They will find excuses why they cannot meet in person or have a video conversation, often claiming they are working overseas.

They will often profess their love after just a few conversations.

Police warn the public to follow important security tips, including: