Guelph woman faces multiple charges after parking on sidewalk: police
A 79-year-old Guelph woman faces multiple charges for impaired driving after it was reported to police that a female had parked her car across a sidewalk outside a north-end business.
Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area of Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue and located the reported vehicle parked approximately five feet over the sidewalk.
Police were able to locate the driver shortly after.
According to police, when speaking with the driver, it was noted that she had a strong odour of alcohol on her breath. After several attempts at a roadside test on an Approved Screening Device, the driver failed.
The 79-year-old was arrested and taken to the Guelph Police station for further alcohol impairment testing.
She has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration – 80 plus and dangerous operation.
“The Guelph Police Service would like to encourage the public to always consume alcohol and cannabis responsibly. Please don’t drive if you are going to consume alcohol or cannabis, and please ensure that you plan ahead so that you have a safe ride home. Anyone who spots a suspected impaired driver is asked to immediately call 911,” police said in a media release.
