Guelph woman faces assault, weapons charges following alleged attack
A 20-year-old Guelph woman is facing assault and weapons charges after another woman was allegedly attacked Monday afternoon.
Just after 3 p.m., the two women, who are known to each other, got into a verbal dispute near Silvercreek Parkway North and Speedvale Avenue West, according to police.
Police said the victim was kicked in the leg, causing her to fall to the ground.
The other woman allegedly straddled her and took out a knife. Police said the victim was able to knock her arm away and free herself.
Officers arrived on scene a little while later and found the suspect.
A 20-year-old woman is charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault.
Inflation falls to 2.7% in June, driven by slower growth in gas prices: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in June, with Statistics Canada largely attributing the deceleration to slower year-over-year growth in gasoline prices.
Police had clues that something was amiss before the Trump rally shooting
Here's a look at what we know so far about the attempt on Donald Trump's life and its aftermath.
Jack Black's Tenacious D bandmate faces backlash over comment about Trump assassination attempt
Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D has sparked outrage and had a show in Australia postponed after band member Kyle Gass made an apparent joke about Saturday’s assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.
'No room for complacency': New trend shows number of auto thefts decreasing across Canada
Following a peak in auto theft crimes in 2022 and 2023, the number of incidents in most of the country decreased in the first half of this year.
'I am sorry': Sask. contractor pleads guilty in $275,000 fraud case
Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in provincial court Monday on fraud charges.
'Somebody who knows Canada well': Ambassador says of Trump running mate JD Vance
Canada's ambassador to the United States says Sen. JD Vance, the recently announced pick for former U.S. president and Republican nominee Donald Trump's running mate, 'knows Canada well.'
DEVELOPING 2024 U.S. election latest: With Trump as its official presidential nominee, RNC enters second day
The Republican National Convention heads into its second day -- now with Donald Trump officially as its presidential nominee. Here's the latest.
Weather warnings: Nearly all provinces and one territory facing higher-than-normal heat
Nearly all provinces and one territory are facing higher-than-normal heat this week, according to local forecasts.
Edmonton man contributes thousands of photos to Google while dressed as an alien
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Highway 402 closure due to flooding
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
Days after swimmer disappears in Lake Erie, 4 people rescued in same Port Stanley area
Four people were rescued from Lake Erie near Port Stanley on Monday night. Around 9 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of swimmers in distress off the main beach.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for London region
Another wave of thunderstorms may develop this morning which could produce isolated damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and large hail.
Storm cleanup underway in Windsor
Cleanup is underway in parts of Windsor after a storm blew through the region Monday night. Showers are expected to continue Tuseday, clearing up by early afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.
One person injured in west-end shooting: Windsor police
The Windsor Police Service is investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening, in the 1200-block of Campbell Avenue near Grove Avenue.
Teen girl allegedly lured and sexually assaulted by man met on social media
Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly lured a teen girl on social media and sexually assaulted her.
South central Ontario under a severe thunderstorm watch
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for south central Ontario
Barrie man charged with murder in roommate’s death
Second-degree murder charge against Sonny Stephens of Barrie in death of Eric Beecroft.
1 person dead after being struck by train along Barrie GO line
One person is dead after being struck by a GO train along Barrie's Go Line on Monday.
Police stress safety on trails after another fatal ATV crash in northern Ont.
Following another fatal all-terrain vehicle crash, this time in Powassan, Ontario Provincial Police are calling on ATV drivers to take every safety precaution they can before going out in the trails.
Single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 11 near Burk’s Falls
A 68-year-old from Oshawa has been charged following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Strong Township on Monday.
Motorcycle, moose collide on Hwy. 17 in northwestern Ont.
A 74-year-old motorcycle driver was injured last week when he collided with a moose.
Chick-fil-A opening its first restaurant in Ottawa this week
Ottawa's first Chick-fil-A restaurant will open on Thursday. The U.S.-based fast food chain says Chick-fil-A will open at Tanger Outlets on Palladium Drive this week, the 15th restaurant in Canada.
Swimming not recommended at 3 Ottawa beaches after heavy rainfall
Ottawa Public Health is recommending against swimming at three Ottawa beaches following Monday's heavy rainfall.
Sale prices for homes over $1M rose 8 per cent in 2024
Sales of luxury homes in Ottawa rose in the first half of 2024, signaling heightened market confidence among buyers and sellers, according to a new report by real estate giant Engel and Volkers.
BREAKING
BREAKING Flooding in Peel Region causing manhole covers to rise: police
Heavy rain in the Greater Toronto Area is causing manhole covers in parts of Peel Region to lift off the ground, police say.
Toronto traffic has reached crisis level, poll data reveal
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
Amazon warehouse workers sound alarm ahead of Prime Day
Amazon's annual Prime Day event will be held on July 16-17, but behind the deals lie health and security concerns for warehouse and delivery workers.
Despite an industrial past, Montreal's Lachine Canal now a popular fishing spot
Live music pulses through the air as Henry Leung casts a lure into the murky waters of the Lachine Canal at a site wedged between a noisy festival and the high-rises of Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood.
Pascal Vincent becomes head coach of the Laval Rocket
Quebecer Pascal Vincent has been hired as head coach by the Laval Rocket, the Montreal Canadiens' club-school confirmed Tuesday morning.
Heat warnings issued across the Maritimes, thunderstorm watches in N.S. lifted
Heat warnings are once again issued across most of the Maritimes Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach between 28 and 31 C.
Nova Scotia inmate dies at medium security prison: Correctional Service Canada
An inmate has died at a medium-security prison in Springhill, N.S., according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).
Winnipeg apartment building residents locked out
The City of Winnipeg says a College Avenue apartment owner has ordered its residents to vacate the property.
Manitoba man who rammed gates of Rideau Hall granted statutory release
A Manitoba man who armed himself and rammed the gates of Rideau Hall with a truck in 2020 to confront Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been granted statutory release.
Man killed in 'targeted' shooting outside soccer game in Winnipeg: police
A man has died after a shooting following a soccer game in Winnipeg over the weekend.
Emergency crews work to recover body in Calgary's Bow River
Police and firefighters are working to recover a body from the Bow River on Tuesday morning.
WEATHER
WEATHER Prolonged heat event begins, daytime highs between 28 C to 36 C for at least a week
Heat warnings have been expanded across the Prairies due to persistent heat overtaking the region.
Josh Classen's forecast: The heat wave is here...and it's staying for at least a week
A heat warning is in effect for Edmonton and almost all of Alberta.
Weather warnings: Nearly all provinces and one territory facing higher-than-normal heat
Nearly all provinces and one territory are facing higher-than-normal heat this week, according to local forecasts.
Case backlog at Alberta medical examiner's office spurs call to regulate drug supply
On average, death investigations in Alberta are taking nine months to complete. Investigations that require more time are considered backlogged. In 2023, there were more than 1,400 cases, nearly four times more than in 2022
Firefighting crews from Australia and New Zealand on the way to help B.C. fire fight
Outside help is arriving to battle British Columbia wildfires that authorities expect to flare this week, with Australian and New Zealand firefighters on the way and crews and aircraft from other provinces already on the ground.
'Enhancing the economics': TC Energy staffers discuss how they view Indigenous involvement in projects
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and B.C. Premier David Eby beamed with praise as they celebrated the Haisla Nation in late June.