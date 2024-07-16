KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph woman faces assault, weapons charges following alleged attack

    guelph police
    A 20-year-old Guelph woman is facing assault and weapons charges after another woman was allegedly attacked Monday afternoon.

    Just after 3 p.m., the two women, who are known to each other, got into a verbal dispute near Silvercreek Parkway North and Speedvale Avenue West, according to police.

    Police said the victim was kicked in the leg, causing her to fall to the ground.

    The other woman allegedly straddled her and took out a knife. Police said the victim was able to knock her arm away and free herself.

    Officers arrived on scene a little while later and found the suspect.

    A 20-year-old woman is charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault.

