Guelph woman charged after crash involving school bus

A Guelph woman has been charged after a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus.

Guelph police were called to the Imperial Road North and Massey Road area at approximately 7:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The caller told police he was rear-ended and his car had been pushed into a stopped school bus.

An officer said they could smell alcohol while speaking to one of the drivers involved in the crash and saw an empty beer can beside the driver’s seat.

The driver failed a roadside breath test and was taken back to the police station where further tests revealed she had more than five time the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

A 23-year-old Guelph woman faces impaired driving and dangerous driving charges.

Her licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.