KITCHENER -- Repairs on a water main break in Guelph that left some residents without water for more than a day are expected to continue into the weekend.

Crews have been working on the break on Silvercreek Parkway North since Thursday. Officials said the city is replacing 18 metres of the water main over the weekend. Repairs for the road will likely continue into next week.

#Guelph crews are still out working on Silvercreek Pky N We're replacing 18 metres (60 feet) of water main this weekend, then repairing the road next week. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/00BJ43bUfT — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) September 4, 2020

The city said there are no health risks associated with the break.

Some residents told CTV News Kitchener they were without water for 29 hours, adding that crews have been working tirelessly to fix the problem.

Silvercreek Parkway North has been reduced to two lanes between Paisley and Westwood Roads.

People are asked to avoid the area to allow crews to finish the repairs.