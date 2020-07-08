KITCHENER -- The City of Guelph will close parts of Wyndham and Macdonell Streets until September to allow for more outdoor dining space.

The closures will begin this Friday and last until the Labour Day long weekend.

The city tested out the closures over the weekend. Officials say the boundaries have changed slightly, allowing 17 restaurants to expand patio and outdoor seating onto the streets. Indoor dining is still closed, the city says.

The restaurants will need to follow all public health guidelines, including maintaining proper physical distancing and wearing masks while inside the businesses.

“We’re thrilled the recent success of the dining district will continue and want to remind people that most roads in Downtown Guelph remain open,” Marty Williams, executive director of the Downtown Guelph Business Association, said in a news release. “Whether you visit by bus, car, bike or on foot, you can easily access your favourite restaurant or shop.”

These streets will be closed to traffic from July 10 at 8 a.m. to Sept. 7 at 7 a.m.:

Wyndham Street between Carden Street and just north of Macdonell Street

Macdonell Street between the Macdonell parking lot and just east of Wyndham Street

Parking is available at the Market and West parkades, along with Macdonell, Baker and Wyndham street lots. There's also parking on nearby downtown streets.