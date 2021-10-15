Guelph teen facing child pornography charges

Guelph -

A 14-year-old girl is facing a series of child pornography charges after an investigation by Guelph police.

According to a police release, the Guelph teen shared explicit photos and a video of her teenaged ex-boyfriend on social media.

Police said they were contacted by a concerned mother indicating photos of her 14-year-old son had been posted online.

An investigation revealed the boy's former girlfriend sent the images and video to her current boyfriend who then posted them on a popular social media site, police said.

They also said the girl sent the images to the victim's father.

A 14-year-old Guelph girl is charged with possessing child pornography and two counts of distributing child pornography. She is scheduled to appear in court in December.

The investigation remains ongoing.