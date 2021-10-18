Guelph teen charged for allegedly sharing intimate images of girlfriend's ex-boyfriend

GUELPH -

A 15-year-old Guelph boy has been charged after he allegedly shared intimate images of his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend online.

Guelph police said they received a report last week from the mother of a 14-year-old boy whose images were posted online. According to police, the boy's ex-girlfriend sent images and a video to her current boyfriend, who then posted them on social media.

A 14-year-old girl was arrested and charged with child pornography last week.

A 15-year-old Guelph boy was located this weekend and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography. He's scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1.