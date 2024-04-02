Guelph Storm fined for ‘demeaning’ conduct during playoff game

The Guelph Storm Hockey Club has been fined for the behaviour of its head coach during Monday night’s playoff game against Sault Ste. Marie.

Going into Game 3, the Soo Greyhounds were up two in their best-of-seven series against the Storm.

The game was tied at four with only a few seconds left in regulation play when Charlie Paquette, player #23, was penalized for a check to the head. That controversial call sparked anger from Guelph’s head coach Chad Wiseman.

Wiseman was then booted from the bench after arguing with the referee.

On Tuesday, the OHL said it fined the club $500 for “conduct demeaning the officials” that resulted in a game misconduct.

The Greyhounds went on to score again in overtime, winning the game 5-4.

Sault Ste. Marie now leads the playoff series 3-0.

Both teams will be back on the ice at the Sleeman Centre on Wednesday night for Game 4.