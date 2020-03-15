KITCHENER -- Public facilities in Guelph have been closed for several weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.

The city announced on Sunday that all arenas, pools, recreation centres, libraries, and museums will be closed until April 5.

The Guelph Farmers’ Market, River Run Centre, and Sleeman Centre will be closed until April 30.

“There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guelph Wellington, and our emergency management team is working with our partners at Wellington Dufferin Public Health and the Guelph General Hospital to protect the health and safety of our community,” said Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “We know closures and cancellations are disruptive and inconvenient, but we think it’s the best way to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.”

A city official says the public services such as building permits, water and waste treatment road work, and waste collection will continue.

Anyone who is feeling unwell or has travelled outside Canada within the past 14 days is being asked not to use public transit.

City Hall will remain open, but residents are encouraged to use online services when possible instead.

Earlier in the day, the Region of Waterloo announced they would be shutting down almost all of their facilities and programs.