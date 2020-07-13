KITCHENER -- The City of Guelph's summer day camps will start again next month.

The camps will run between Aug. 4 and Sept. 4. They're open to children and youth between the ages of four and 12.

Registration will open on July 15 at 9 a.m. on a first come, first served basis. Parents can register by phone at 519-837-5699 or online at Rec Enroll. Anyone paying cash can do so at city hall.

“We’re excited to provide a safe, inclusive and exciting camp experience as we welcome kids back to camp this summer,” Lynne Briggs, manager of Recreation Services, said in a news release. “We’ve modified our program to ensure the health and safety guidelines set out by the Province of Ontario and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health are followed to keep everyone safe.”

The camps will shift towards outdoor activities, all while promoting physical distancing between campers and counsellors. The indoor pool will remain closed, the city said.

City officials said they will also cap camps at eight campers and two counsellors per age group.

Everyone will be screened before entering camps. All children will get their own supply kits, rather than sharing between groups.

Camps will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the West End Community Centre and River Run Centre. There are a maximum of 50 campers per week between the two locations. Parents can register their children for a maximum of two weeks.