Guelph's senior of the year takes 100 walks before 100th birthday

Guelph's senior of the year takes 100 walks before 100th birthday

Orpha Thrasher receiving Guelph's Senior of the Year award. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) (July 16, 2022) Orpha Thrasher receiving Guelph's Senior of the Year award. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) (July 16, 2022)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver