Guelph's senior of the year takes 100 walks before 100th birthday
Guelph's senior of the year takes 100 walks before 100th birthday
A woman in the Royal City has taken 100 walks before her 100th birthday for a good cause.
Orpha Thrasher was named Guelph's 2022 Senior of the Year on Saturday, July 16 at a ceremony in Riverside Park.
"To have somebody whose 100 years old go out there and inspire the other seniors?" said Pat Gage of the Guelph Wellington Senior's Committee. "We have a walking club, but Orpha just walked all over us. She just went out there and had a great time doing it."
The 99-year-old has raised money for Hope House, a charity dedicated to helping vulnerable people in the city, by going on 100 walks ahead of her 100th birthday in February.
"She would get up every day and want to know what the schedule was, who am I walking with? Check her outfit, all the other stuff," said Orpha's son Jeff Thrasher. "It really made her younger, to have something to look forward to everyday. We're all super proud of my mummy. She's just outdone it all."
Orpha has managed to raise $23,000 for Hope House with her walks.
"It's been a real revelations to me to be able to do that," said Orpha. "Now of course everybody online apparently is saying 'what is she doing now?' I'm still walking."
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., remains out of control; 15 square km burning
British Columbia's Wildfire Service says it is bringing in another 21-person unit crew to help fight a wildfire that broke out Thursday nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton on the other side of the Fraser River.
Veteran nurse shares why some are leaving patient care
Nurses in Canada have sounded the alarm over ‘stretched’ and ‘unsafe’ emergency rooms, including one 25-year veteran nurse who decided to walk away from patient care despite a worsening nursing shortage
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
Bank of Canada chief sees inflation 'a little over' 8 per cent as soon as next week
The Bank of Canada expects inflation to go 'a little over' 8% per cent, as soon as next week when June's data is released, and stay in that range for a few more months, Governor Tiff Macklem told a business group in a webcast transcript released late Friday.
Body of man found after rooftop parking lot gave way into office below in Vancouver
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
Decision to exempt gas turbines from sanctions right thing to do: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada made a difficult but correct decision last week to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
At least 6 homes burned as wildfire spreads outside Lytton, B.C.
A wildfire just west of Lytton, B.C., has burned at least half a dozen homes but is spreading in the opposite direction of the village, officials said Friday.
Wildfire rages in France, firefighting pilot killed in Portugal
Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe this week.
U.K. to hold emergency response meeting ahead of record heat
The British government is set to hold an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan for record high temperatures after authorities issued their first ever 'red' warning for extreme heat early next week.
London
-
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
Police in West Grey are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
-
Successful Wortley Pride event despite one small hiccup
Despite an interruption the police had to get involved in, organizers of the inaugural Wortley Village Pride Festival say the event was a success.
-
WATCH: Wheat field fire near Seaforth
Quick actions by firefighters and farmers stopped the spread of a combine and wheat field fire in Perth County.
Windsor
-
Inflation pressures force Windsor couple to step away from restaurant they bought just 8 months ago
A Windsor, Ont. couple says their dream of owning a business together has been shattered after less than a year due to inflation pressures.
-
Three people displaced after Tecumseh house fire
Three people have been displaced after an early morning house fire in Tecumseh.
-
Sun comes out for return of popular Belle River festival
Sunsplash is on now at Lakeview Park after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
Barrie
-
Ryan's Hope continuing to help support Barrie's most vulnerable
Christine Nayler is continuing to work to help some of the most vulnerable citizens in Barrie.
-
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
Police in West Grey are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
-
Man and dog on cross-country tour make pit stop in Barrie
A man and his dog on a cross-country charity mission made a pit stop in Barrie Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Heat warnings issued in the northeast
Environment Canada has issue a heat warning for most of the northeast Saturday.
-
Gem and Mineral show back in Sudbury
The 40th annual Gem and Mineral show has once again taken over the Carmichael Arena in Sudbury.
-
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit confirms first case of monkeypox
Someone in North Bay Parry Sound Health District has tested positive for monkeypox, the health unit said Saturday.
Ottawa
-
'Something has to be done': Residents worried after fatal shooting on Lowertown street
Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a late night shooting on a quiet street in Lowertown left a 36-year-old man dead.
-
COVID-19 seventh wave will peak in one-two weeks, eastern Ontario top doctor says
Eastern Ontario's top doctor expects the seventh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to peak locally and across the province in the next one to two weeks.
-
100 days until election day: What you need to know about Ottawa municipal's election
With 100 days left until Ottawa residents head to the polls to vote in the 2022 municipal election, there are 10 candidates running for mayor, several elected officials not seeking re-election and six councillors currently running unopposed.
Toronto
-
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A group of young scouts is stuck in Zurich after they missed their flight to Toronto on Friday and Air Canada refused to honour their travel insurance, one of their mothers says.
-
Puppy reunites with owners after it was stolen outside Toronto home
The owners of an eight-month-old Boston Terrier were reunited with their puppy Saturday afternoon after it was allegedly stolen from their neighbour’s front yard in Toronto last night.
-
Suspect arrested after woman murdered in Toronto last week
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was shot and killed in Toronto’s east end earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Appeal filed after Quebec judge grants conditional discharge to man guilty of sexual assault
Quebec's prosecution office says a judge relied on "stereotypes" and used a man's inebriated state to excuse him for sexually assaulting a woman when he spared him from jail time in a sentencing decision last month.
-
Concerns for Montreal's vulnerable populations as forecast tops 30 C
With Montreal expected to reach humidex temperatures of up to 35 C on Sunday, there are growing concerns for the city's more vulnerable populations.
-
Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023.
Atlantic
-
Molly's Mission and Caleb's Courage: Cape Breton families bound by loss, giving back
Through their tragic experience, the Waddens have found friends in another family that knows their pain all too well.
-
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
-
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating West End apartment homicide
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, when Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got a fire call to an apartment building in the 500 block of Burnell Street.
-
Suspects sought in Norway House homicide
A Norway House man is dead, and another in hospital after what RCMP say are two related stabbing incidents late Thursday night.
-
Police searching for 15-year-old after carjacking
Police say they were called to the 1300 block of McPhillips Street around 10:00 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
Calgary
-
Driver arrested after hitting several people outside Ranchman's
Charges are pending against a driver after police say they struck a number of people outside Ranchman's early Saturday.
-
2 injured in early morning shooting in Calgary
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man and woman were shot in an early morning incident.
-
Cranbrook, B.C., shooting sends 1 to hospital, suspect in custody
Mounties near the B.C.-Alberta border took a 39-year-old man into custody after a shooting that sent a woman to hospital Thursday night.
Edmonton
-
Pandemic, recent space travel gains renewing interest in model rockets: local club
A local model rocket club, celebrating more than 50 years of operation this weekend, says its membership only grew over the pandemic as families looked for new activities.
-
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
-
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., remains out of control; 15 square km burning
British Columbia's Wildfire Service says it is bringing in another 21-person unit crew to help fight a wildfire that broke out Thursday nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton on the other side of the Fraser River.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., remains out of control; 15 square km burning
British Columbia's Wildfire Service says it is bringing in another 21-person unit crew to help fight a wildfire that broke out Thursday nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton on the other side of the Fraser River.
-
B.C. nurse suspended for faking vaccine cards
A nurse in B.C. has been suspended for six months for creating fake vaccine cards last year.
-
Requiring side guards on trucks in Vancouver could save lives, councillors say
Two Vancouver councillors are bringing a motion forward that they say could save the lives of cyclists, pedestrians and other "vulnerable road users" in the city.