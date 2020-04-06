Guelph's COVID-19 assessment clinic has moved to a new location as of today.

The city tweeted that the clinic located on Delhi Street closed on Sunday to allow staff to prepare to move to their new location at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre.

NEW LOCATION Beginning Monday APRIL 6, 2020: The GUELPH COVID-19 Assessment Centre will be located at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre at 151 Victoria Rd. North 8am-8pm. The curent Delhi St clinic will close at 4 PM Sunday April 5th to accomodate the move. pic.twitter.com/xGYnZ93x9m — WDG Public Health (@WDGPublicHealth) April 6, 2020

The new clinic is set to open on Monday at 8 a.m. and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Public Health officials for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph say that the move will allow for more parking and the possibility of needing to use the space for more than just assessments in the future.