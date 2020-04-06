Guelph's COVID-19 clinic opens at new location today
Published Monday, April 6, 2020 7:29AM EDT
The clinic was previously located at the city’s EMS facility at 65 Delhi Street.
Guelph's COVID-19 assessment clinic has moved to a new location as of today.
The city tweeted that the clinic located on Delhi Street closed on Sunday to allow staff to prepare to move to their new location at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre.
The new clinic is set to open on Monday at 8 a.m. and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Public Health officials for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph say that the move will allow for more parking and the possibility of needing to use the space for more than just assessments in the future.