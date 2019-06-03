

“How am I supposed to work tomorrow is beyond me.”

That’s how one Guelph resident feels about the late night trains travelling through her neighbourhood.

Residents have taken to social media to complain about the blaring of horns in the middle of the night.

They say this has happened several times over the last week and the horns continue through the night from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

3:08am. I have been up for almost 2 hours. How I am supposed to work tomorrow is beyond me. I teach 140+ students during the day. This is too much. I'm exhausted. This is inhumane treatment by @CNRailway pic.twitter.com/tZ4EHVawFs — Stef ���� ⚜️ (@stefcyclops) June 3, 2019

“We can’t live like this,” said one resident on Twitter.

“I’m a teacher,” said another. “My students have noticed that I have no energy this last week and no tolerance for noise. Today I described it as being put in a sleep-deprivation torture chamber with continuous noise. It is making working very, very difficult.”

Mayor Cam Guthrie says he’s “on it”, while Ward 3 councillor Phil Allt tweeted: “I am following up. This will not be an easy fix. The city has limited jurisdiction.”