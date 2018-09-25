

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph veterinary surgical oncologist used 3D printing to replace most of a dog’s skull.

Nine-year-old Patches received a titanium plate that replaced 70 per cent of her skull after having an operation to treat cancer.

“She had a little bump on her head and we used to call it her little unicorn. Since she’s had her surgery we call her titanium top now,” said Patches’ owner Danielle Dymeck.

A little bump on the dog’s head had been there for a couple of years before it began growing very quickly.

Surgeon Michelle Oblak said she believed it was the first surgery of its kind in North America.

The five-hour surgery was a success, and Patches has been recovering well ever since.

Patches stayed in veterinary care for two days before being returned home.