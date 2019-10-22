

Chase Banger with reporting from Natalie van Rooy, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Liberal Party candidate Lloyd Longfield has earned another term as Guelph’s MP, but the Green Party candidate garnered thousands of votes as runner-up.

Last year, Guelph elected Ontario’s first Green MPP in Mike Schreiner, but the federal party wasn’t able to harness up the same momentum.

Longfield, the former executive director of the Guelph Chamber of Commerce, was first elected in 2015 with almost half the riding's vote.

This year, he garnered more than 24,000 votes, while Steve Dyck, the Green Party candidate, was runner-up with more than 15,000.

Conservative candidate Ashish Sachan captured around 12,000 votes.

The NDP candidate, Aisha Jahangir, placed fourth with more than 7,500 votes.