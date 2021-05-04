KITCHENER -- Guelph police are warning the public about a high-risk offender that has been released into the community.

According to a news release, officials say Dominic Strickland-Prescod has been released from custody on bail on allegations of numerous serious Criminal Code offences that include human trafficking, sexual assault, firearms and breach of court offences.

Officials say Strickland-Prescod is currently living in the Guelph area and is considered a high-risk to reoffend.

In the news release police say that Strickland-Prescod is under an “intense” level of supervision and officers will continue to monitor and enforce his court-ordered conditions which include:

Remain in his residence 24 hourrs a day and seven days a week with the exception of court and in the company of his surety.

Do not operate or have care or control of a motor vehicle.

Wear a Global Positioning System ankle monitoring system that is to be active at all times.

Do not possess any weapons as defined by the Criminal Code

Officials are asking members of the public to notify police if the observe Strickland-Prescod engaging in any activity that could be considered a violation of his court order.