KITCHENER -- The Guelph Police Service said it handed out 487 tickets for speeding between July 1 and 31.

The most speed offences occurred in the area of Paisley Road, Hanlon Expressway, Wellington Street, Fife Road and Whitelaw Road, police said in a news release. There were 108 tickets issued in that area.

Police said they issued 34 tickets in the area of Watson Parkway North, Eastview Drive, Victoria Road North and York Road. There were 33 tickets handed out in the area of Wellington Street West, Gordon Street, College Avenue West and Edinburgh Road South.

Police said they received a lot of speeding complaints and are working to enforce high complaint areas.

Drivers are reminded to follow speed limits to keep streets and communities safe.