Guelph police seized more cocaine, methamphetamines and fentanyl in 2022 than previous year: report

Guelph police seized over $1 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in 2022, according to a report heading to the Guelph Police Service board on Thursday.

The report says $721,933 of cocaine was seized, $228,236 of methamphetamine was seized and $179,626 of fentanyl was seized.

According to the report, the total value of these three drugs seized was $1,129,700 - an increase of 50 per cent compared to the previous year.

“The service worked to share vital overdose information with the public health unit in order for public health to make informed decisions about community alerts for more potent strains of fentanyl that may be circulating in our community,” the report reads.

In addition, the report says $267,857 worth of Canadian currency was seized in 2022.

“A total of 329 CDSA charges and 17 Cannabis Act Charges were laid in 2022,” the report said.