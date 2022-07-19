Guelph police reopen major road following report of firearm

Guelph Police Service have reopened a section of a Guelph street after a brief closure following reports of a man with a firearm.

Witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence, including officers with their guns drawn.

According to police, officers were called at approximately 2:35 p.m. to an address in the area of Eramosa Road and Meyer Drive. Eramosa Road was closed in both directions, and a large area cordoned off with police tape as a precaution.

One male exited the residence and was detained for investigative purposes, according to police.

Police said a search of the residence revealed no firearms, and the male was released without charge.

At 3 p.m., police tweeted they had closed Eramosa Road eastbound at Stevenson Street.

The area was reopened around 4 p.m.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson with Guelph police said they had a report of a male with a weapon, but it does not appear there was any merit to it.