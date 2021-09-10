Guelph police mourn the passing of service dog 'Jett'

Guelph -

The Guelph Police Service says a three-year-old police service dog (PSD), Jett, has passed away.

On Friday, the service announced the Belgian Malinois was admitted to a veterinary hospital in Guelph with extreme pain.

Jett remained at the facility for five days where he was diagnosed with numerous serious medical ailments, and ultimately succumbed to his condition.

“We would like to thank PSD Jett for his dedicated and loyal service to our community,” Guelph police said in Friday’s statement. “He will be missed and remembered by the many whose lives he enriched”.

Jett joined the Guelph Police Service last year. He was partnered with Const. Jason Hall, and completed his canine training in July, 2020. He specialized in detecting human scent, narcotics, firearms and ammunition.

Police say Jett assisted in numerous incidents, arrests and investigations.