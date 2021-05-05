KITCHENER -- Guelph police have charged a driver who was clocked going nearly double the speed limit in a 60 km/h zone.

In a news release, police said the man was driving in the area of Silvercreek Parkway North around 5 a.m. An officer in the area clocked him travelling 116 km/h.

The 21-year-old man was charged with speeding and stunt driving. He also lost his vehicle and driver's licence for seven days.