KITCHENER -- Two men from Toronto have been charged after police found fentanyl and other drugs during a traffic stop in Guelph.

Officers conducted the traffic stop on Speedvale Avenue in Guelph on Aug. 7 around 10:55 a.m. Police say the man driving the vehicle wouldn't provide a drivers licence or identify himself verbally to police.

According to police, the man was driving a rental vehicle that he wasn't permitted to operate. After further investigation, officers found a large quantity of purple fentanyl inside the vehicle.

Officials say the driver and passenger fled on foot while they were searching the vehicle. Both were caught after a brief foot chase, according to police.

The driver had falsely identified himself, police say. The passenger was in possession of Percocet, around $1,000 in cash and documents with a different name.

Police say they seized 128 grams of purple fentanyl, which has a street value of around $32,000.

A 20-year-old Toronto man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, obstructing police and breach of justice.

A 22-year-old man, also from Toronto, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and possession of identify documents.

Both were held in custody for a bail hearing.