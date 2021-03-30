KITCHENER -- Guelph police have arrested a man and handed him a number of charges after they say he drove into three of their cruisers with a stolen pickup truck.

Officers first noticed a pickup truck in the downtown core around 3:30 p.m. on Monday that had been stolen the week prior, according to officials.

Police say the driver took off when officers tried to approach the truck and ended up on Carden Street in front of City Hall with cruisers surrounding him.

The driver reportedly backed up, hit a cruiser, drove forward, hit another cruiser, and then hit a third one before police eventually pinned the vehicle.

Police say the driver refused to get out of the vehicle and was seen reaching down into the footwell area, which prompted an officer to break the window and pull him out.

The man sustained a cut to his cheek and was taken to Guelph General Hospital. No officers were injured.

At the hospital, the man was slurring speech, struggling to stay awake, and was determined to be impaired by a drug, according to officials.

Police say they found items in the truck that were stolen during the theft of another truck outside of Guelph. They also recovered a can of pepper spray and various items from a business on Silvercreek Parkway that still had tags attached.

A 37-year-old Guelph man has been charged with flight from police, dangerous operations, assault with a weapon, possessing stolen property, possessing a prohibited weapon, three counts of driving while disqualified, impaired operation, and breach of probation.

The accused was held for a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.