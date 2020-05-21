KITCHENER -- Rob Shirkey says he has been nervous to go to the grocery store ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"If I saw, let’s say 90% of people actually going through the stores wearing masks, I would feel a lot more confident," the Guelph resident said.

He adds that he has switched to shopping at Longos, which requires customers to wear masks.

Shirkley has since started a petition calling on the CEOs of Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Walmart, and Costco to mandate mask wearing for all workers and shoppers.

"If you could get all or even just one of these decision makers to require masks in their stores, to protect the people in their stores, the communities in which they operate, that would have a profound impact on the health and wellbeing’s of Canadians," he said.

On Wednesday, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Doctor Theresa Tam official recommended Canadians wear non-medical face masks when maintaining a two metre distance is not possible.

"It is an added layer of protection," she said. "Even people who do not have symptoms, to wear a mask prevents transmission to others."

Shirkey says he just wants to help slow the spread of the virus.

"We got a virus that comes out of our mouth and nose, " he said. "If I do this, I’m kind of reducing its transmission. It’s a bit of a no brainer."

Where the major grocery chains stand on mandatory masks

Some of Canada’s largest grocery store chains say workers and shoppers are not obligated to wear masks. Here is what representatives from the companies had to say:

Metro

We advise that everyone wears a mask but at this time we have not made it mandatory in our stores. For employees wearing a face mask and/or face shield is mandatory in these situations:

Social distancing and other prevention measures (e.g. work organization, change of location, physical barriers, etc.) have been considered but are not possible;

Close contact with other people, within 2 m or 6 feet, is likely.

Loblaws

We have masks and gloves in use in every store and available to every colleague. As per Health Canada’s recent announcement, we also strongly encourage everyone to wear masks in our stores, especially if physical distancing is difficult.

Sobeys

From the beginning of this pandemic, our first priority has been the safety of our teammates and customers. Early on in this crisis, we made personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, gloves, and visors available to all of our employees in all of our stores and pharmacies.We have followed the direction of public health authorities across Canada to shape our policies in each jurisdiction. In addition, we put added measures in place to safeguard physical distancing, including plexiglass shields at our checkout lanes and service counters, one-way aisles, two-metre floor markers and limits on the number of people allowed within stores at one time. In some areas of the store where a two-metre physical distance cannot be maintained at all times, employees are required to face shields or masks. We will continue to implement the guidance of public health authorities as their policies evolve. We're doing everything possible to keep our stores safe across Canada and will continue to adapt our safety measures as necessary.

Representatives for Walmart and Costco did not respond to requests from CTV Kitchener.