Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in fatal stabbing sentenced to 4.5 years
A Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of Nick Tanti has been sentenced to four and a half years behind bars.
Taking into consideration time served and the pandemic, Aidan Kee will spend three years, five months and seven days in prison, Judge Gordon Lemon told the court Thursday.
Kee fatally stabbed Tanti during an altercation outside a downtown Guelph bar in February, 2020. During the court proceedings, his lawyers argued he acted in self-defence and did not mean to stab Tanti.
“A life was taken – my son – and he only got three and a half years and he’ll be out in no time,” Tanti’s mother, Sharon Tanti told reporters outside the courthouse Thursday.
“I’m heartbroken. I’m sad. I’m dead inside, I’m just so dead inside. That was my son. That was my sunshine.”
Kee’s family declined to comment while leaving the courthouse Thursday.
Kee was convicted of manslaughter in June.
SENTENCING CONSIDERATIONS
Judge Lemon said he took the 137 days Kee had already spent in custody into consideration in determining the sentencing.
The defence argued that 33 of those days should count for more as they were in full or partial lockdown because of COVID-19 protocols. Judge Lemon said that did factor into his decision in determining reductions.
The reduction of time served then worked out to roughly a year.
Judge Lemon said he also took into account that Kee did not have a criminal record before the incident and he doesn’t believe he will be a repeat offender.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
