Guelph man arrested for package theft

A Guelph man has been charged after Guelph police said an Amazon package was stolen from an apartment building's lobby.

On Wednesday, police were called to investigate a reported theft from the south-end building. Officers were told the theft happened on Friday and the delivery included a bathmat and a bath heater.

Investigators took a look at onsite video surveillance and were able to identify a suspect who was already known to police.

Officers later located the 46-year-old man, arrested him, and charged him with theft under $5,000.