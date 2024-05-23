KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man arrested for package theft

    A package from Amazon Prime is loaded for delivery on a UPS truck, in New York on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (The Canadian Press / AP, Mark Lennihan) A package from Amazon Prime is loaded for delivery on a UPS truck, in New York on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (The Canadian Press / AP, Mark Lennihan)
    A Guelph man has been charged after Guelph police said an Amazon package was stolen from an apartment building's lobby.

    On Wednesday, police were called to investigate a reported theft from the south-end building. Officers were told the theft happened on Friday and the delivery included a bathmat and a bath heater.

    Investigators took a look at onsite video surveillance and were able to identify a suspect who was already known to police.

    Officers later located the 46-year-old man, arrested him, and charged him with theft under $5,000.

