KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man arrested after allegedly attacking a stranger

    A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Share

    A Guelph man has been arrested after another man says he was attacked by a stranger on Thursday.

    Police were told a man was outside a business near Edinburgh Road South and Water Street around 9:30 a.m. when he was approached by a stranger.

    The man told police the pair began to argue before the stranger hit him in the face three times.

    The man said he tried to follow the stranger, but the stranger opened his jacket, suggesting he was carrying a weapon.

    Officers tracked down the stranger a short distance away and found a large kitchen knife in his pocket.

    A 30-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?

    For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News