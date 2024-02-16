Guelph man arrested after allegedly attacking a stranger

A Guelph man has been arrested after another man says he was attacked by a stranger on Thursday.

Police were told a man was outside a business near Edinburgh Road South and Water Street around 9:30 a.m. when he was approached by a stranger.

The man told police the pair began to argue before the stranger hit him in the face three times.

The man said he tried to follow the stranger, but the stranger opened his jacket, suggesting he was carrying a weapon.

Officers tracked down the stranger a short distance away and found a large kitchen knife in his pocket.

A 30-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.