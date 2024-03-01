Guelph looking for resident feedback on four-unit housing

The City of Guelph is hoping to keep the conversation going when it comes to housing in the area.

An open house was held Thursday at city hall for residents to learn about what is the city's plan is for fourplexes.

The plans displayed at the open house are apart of the Gentle Density Project and will help shape staff's recommendations for the 2024 Housing Affordability Strategy.

"We're trying to show how to bring in more housing supply, a range in mixed housing supply, that's really low impact and could fit more seamlessly into existing neighbourhoods," said Cusla Matthews, development advisor with the city.

In April, city staff will bring forward proposed changes to the zoning bylaw to allow for four units on a residential lot.

Staff are expected to present a motion to council on these changes in June.