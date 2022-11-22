Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo among top 10 greenest cities in Canada according to study

Three southwestern Ontario metropolises have cracked the top 10 list of greenest cities in the country, according to a new study.

Real estate site Calgary.com has released research that analyzes data and scores how much parkland, green area, and gardens cities have.

The site says Kitchener has 7.3 hectares of park per 1,000 people and 14 community gardens. In total, 12 per cent of city land is parkland.

These stats were enough to get it the number 10 ranking of greenest cities in Canada and get a 49.25/100 green score.

Ahead of ninth ranked Vancouver is eighth ranked Waterloo, with a green score of 52.16.

Waterloo has 6.9 hectares of park per 1,000 people, 15 per cent of city land as parkland, and six community gardens.

Meanwhile, Guelph's 66.04 green score was enough to get it the sixth spot on the list. The Royal City has 10.4 hectares of park per 1,000 people, 16 per cent of city land as parkland, and 17 community gardens.

Calgary, Toronto, Gatineau, and Edmonton make up the next four rankings, with Prince Albert, Sask. coming in at number one.

Prince Albert has 28.1 hectares of park per 1,000 people, 20 per cent of city land as parkland, two community gardens, and a green score of 100/100.