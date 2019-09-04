

Leighanne Evans, CTV Kitchener





The Guelph Humane Society received the largest donation in its history from one couple in the community.

A $5 million gift will go toward a new facility, with construction beginning later this month.

The donation comes from community members Kim and Stu Lang.

It brings the Humane Society's total to $6.5 million out of its $10 million goal for a fundraising campaign.

"We are looking forward to having proper space for ducks, chickens, those types of pets," says Guelph Humane Society's executive director Adrienne McBride.

The current shelter has been around for about 50 years.

The new facility will offer many upgrades, including features such as a new bathing area, play-area for the animals and more space for housing.