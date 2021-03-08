GUELPH -- Some adorable adoptables moved into a new home in Guelph on Monday.

The Guelph Humane Society is relocating to its new $10-million home in the south end of the city.

The facility is located at 190 Hanlon Creek Blvd. The 18,000 square foot building sits on nearly three acres of land, about six times the size of the former facility on Wellington Street.

"To see the team come together, move into the space, you feel all the support from our community and now today, to see it really in action, is really a dream come true for our organization," said Adrienne McBride, executive director of the Guelph Humane Society.

Community fundraising helped make the building a reality. Staff and volunteers are looking forward to using the new home to accommodate the growing animal population in the Guelph area.

"It's big enough today, but it will also be big enough 10 years from now to house the number of animals that come along with the growing population," McBride said.

The building was designed with added features to make the animals fell more at home, including dimmable lights, big windows and individual dog doors. The features will help lower stress levels for the animals.

"Creating more opportunities for adopters to adopt the animals, and for them to be adopted quicker so that their stay is more enjoyable and more comfortable," said Samantha Westphal, animal care manager for the humane society.