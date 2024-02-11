Guelph Humane Society launches special Valentine's Day campaign for shelter animals

The Guelph Humane Society (GHS) is gearing up to spread some love to the animals in their care this Valentine’s Day.

The organization is launching Cupid's Treats for Furry Feets – an initiative that invites the community to support animals in need while receiving a heartwarming video on Valentine's Day of a furry friend enjoying a special treat.

“February can be challenging for GHS as it is a time of year when needs are high, adoptions are low, and donations have slowed,” said Jane Dawkins, GHS director of communication and community engagement. “Community support through initiatives such as this allows us to continue to provide essential care and comfort to as many animals as possible."

HOW IT WORKS

Order Your Cupid Treats: Available for purchase until noon on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Choose Your Treat: Select from Lovebug Bunny Treat, Sweetheart Cat Treat, Cherished Dog Treat, or bundle all three.

Receive a Heartwarming Video: Supporters will receive a video on Valentine's Day, showcasing an adorable shelter animal enjoying their special treat.

“Donating to give a Cupid’s Treat is a fun way to get the community involved in our work,” Dawkins said. “What could be more heartwarming than helping to deliver a little extra love to animals without a family and home of their own this holiday.”

To take part in the campaign, you can visit guelphhumane.ca/cupids-treats.