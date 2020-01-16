The federal, provincial and municipal governments have announced funding for three projects that will expand Guelph's public transit fleet.

The federal government says the projects will encourage more residents of Guelph to take public transit by providing them with more frequent and reliable bus service.

The projects include the replacement of 35 diesel buses with electric battery buses, the purchase of 30 more electric buses and the construction of a new bus storage facility in Guelph including electric charging stations for the new bus fleet.

Ottawa is providing 40-million dollars in funding, the province is contributing 33-million and the city's share will be 104-million.