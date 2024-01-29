Guelph getting more emergency shelter beds and transitional housing

New shelter space will be opening in downtown Guelph within the year.

On Monday, the County of Wellington announced the creation of 24 emergency shelter beds and 12 transitional housing units in the downtown core. These will be in addition to existing shelter spaces in the city.

The $3.5 million project will transform the Stepping Stone building at 23 Gordon St.

The first floor is currently used as an emergency shelter, with administrative offices on the second storey.

The county said engineering studies were done on the building. They indicated the existing structure could support one additional floor where they can add the new shelter spaces.

Transitional housing gives people stable housing while they move from emergency shelters to permanent housing. These spaces also relieve pressure on the existing shelter system and can provide wrap-around services like health care, substance supports, counselling and job training.

Monday’s media release stated that staff secured $3,941,000 in capital funding for the project but they can’t say where the money is coming from at this time.

Construction is expected to be completed by February 2025.