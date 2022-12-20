Guelph General Hospital secures funding to operate second MRI machine

A Guelph General Hospital sign is seen on Friday, July 26, 2013. A Guelph General Hospital sign is seen on Friday, July 26, 2013.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver