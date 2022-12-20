Guelph General Hospital secures funding to operate second MRI machine

A funding application to operate a second magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine has been approved for the Guelph General Hospital, but the hospital still needs to raise the funds to purchase the equipment.

On Monday, the hospital said the approval of funding comes as part of the Ontario government’s plan to expand access to diagnostic services.

“We are grateful to be able to offer the benefits that a second MRI machine will bring to the Guelph and Wellington County community. We are so appreciative of our dedicated diagnostic imaging professionals that will continue to support this important work,” said Marianne Walker, president and CEO of Guelph General Hospital in a news release.

Earlier this month, the province announced more than $20 million in spending to bring 27 new MRI machines to hospitals across Ontario.

“Our government is ensuring hospitals across the province have the funds they need to operate their new MRI machines and increase access to diagnostic imaging for people in their communities,” said Sylvia Jones, deputy premier and minister of health, in a Dec. 12 news release. “For some communities, this funding means they will have their first-ever MRI machine, and residents will have more convenient access to care closer to home.”

While the money will provide the hospital with the ability to operate a second machine, it doesn’t mean the hospital will get a second MRI machine right away.

According to the hospital, the one machine currently being used is needed to support 12,000 patients each year, including patients from nearby communities without an MRI at their local hospital.

It will be replaced in the summer of 2023 with newer technology thanks to over $2.25 million in donations from the community, the hospital said.

The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital will now work to raise the funds required to purchase the additional machine.

“We use an MRI to help diagnose various health problems, including cancer. It is a non-invasive exam that captures images of organs and tissues in the body. We have seen an increased demand for this service over the past few years – an additional machine will certainly help us in keeping pace with that demand,” said Dr. Samir Patel, chief of diagnostic imaging at Guelph General Hospital.