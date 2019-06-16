

CTV Kitchener





June 13 is a special day for newlyweds Sheena Lalani and Ross Jennings.

The couple from Guelph met on this day in 2015 in Thailand when they were apart of two different groups.

Exactly four years later, they tied the knot.

Shortly after that, the Toronto Raptors won their first ever NBA championship.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better day for this to happen on,” said Lalani.

The two got married at Guelph City Hall, went to Cambridge for dinner celebrations with their group of friends, and then went off to The Walper Hotel in Kitchener to spend the night.

They said they decided to go outside, but didn’t realize how close they were to Kitchener’s Jurassic Park.

“We were just walking along, and then all of a sudden there’s a bunch of people and cars honking,” said Lalani. “A lot of people were like ‘oh my gosh they just got married.’

“We love sports and it’s kind of engrained into our nature. For history to be made on a day that we got married was just icing on the cake.”

“The low-key wedding kind of ratcheted up to a local phenomenon,” said Jennings.

The couple plans to do another wedding in England next year on June 13. They say they plan to incorporate the Raptors into the event as well.