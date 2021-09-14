Guelph council examining plans for townhouse developments

KITCHENER -

A number of townhouse development plans were under the microscope of Guelph city council Monday night.

One plan for Woolwich Street includes 96 new stacked townhouses and the relocation of the current Beer Store.

“I think this is an interesting transition along that stretch,” said Coun. Leanne Caron. “To introduce residential there is something that I’m intrigued by.”

Plans for multiple townhouses along Victoria Road North and units along Bristol Street were also discussed.

Several members of the public are also raising concerns about the projects’ compatibility with their proposed neighbourhoods.

No final decisions were made Monday night.