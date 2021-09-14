Guelph council examining plans for townhouse developments
A number of townhouse development plans were under the microscope of Guelph city council Monday night.
One plan for Woolwich Street includes 96 new stacked townhouses and the relocation of the current Beer Store.
“I think this is an interesting transition along that stretch,” said Coun. Leanne Caron. “To introduce residential there is something that I’m intrigued by.”
Plans for multiple townhouses along Victoria Road North and units along Bristol Street were also discussed.
Several members of the public are also raising concerns about the projects’ compatibility with their proposed neighbourhoods.
No final decisions were made Monday night.
BREAKING | Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald dead at 61
Canadian comic Norm Macdonald has died after a private battle with cancer. His management agency confirmed Tuesday that Macdonald died at age 61. He didn't share his health struggles with the public.
BREAKING | Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
UPDATED | 'He went after my family': Trudeau defends his response to protester
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a protester who used a sexist term to describe his wife on Monday crossed a line, which compelled him to respond.
Linda O'Leary found not guilty in connection to fatal Ontario boat crash
Linda O'Leary has been found not guilty of careless operation of a vessel in connection to a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two years ago.
Hinshaw blames Alberta's fourth wave trajectory on 'open for summer' plan
Alberta's chief medical officer of health has admitted the province's lifting of restrictions earlier this summer was the wrong approach.
What will the upcoming flu season in Canada look like?
Last year's flu season in Canada saw extremely few cases, amid stringent public health restrictions across the country. But as fall approaches, experts say we could see another relatively mild flu season.
'Gripped in a tie': Nanos ballot tracking reports front-running parties neck-and-neck
The front-running federal parties are 'gripped in a tie' with the latest polling numbers showing the Liberals leading the Conservative Party with a little more than one per cent between them, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
'It's just heartbreaking': Amherst, N.S. devastated after family of six killed in fire
Residents of Amherst, N.S. are grieving after a family of six, including four children, was killed in a trailer fire. Residents said the loss of the family of two adults and four children is unimaginable.
Teamsters to hold unionization vote at Amazon warehouse in Alberta
A group of warehouse workers in central Alberta could become the first Amazon employees in Canada to vote on whether or not to unionize.
LIVE | Province speaks out against alleged violence at Western University in London, Ont.
The minister responsible for colleges and universities has released a statement following the allged assaults and violence at Western University.
BREAKING
Seven new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and a new death.
Windsor church added to potential COVID-19 exposure list
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is letting the public know about a potential COVID-19 exposure at a local church.
Two new deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Tuesday.
Driver taken to hospital after rollover crash in LaSalle
An SUV ended up on its roof following a two-vehicle crash in LaSalle.
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Tornado watch issued for Simcoe Muskoka, Parry Sound, Grey Bruce
A powerful weather system is making its way to Simcoe Muskoka and surrounding areas on Tuesday afternoon, prompting Environment Canada to issue a tornado warning for the area.
Police lift lockdown at Georgian College Barrie campus
Barrie police say Georgian College's Barrie campus was placed in lockdown on Tuesday morning after a specific threat was made at the facility.
-
The family of Gabriel Neil, a recent homicide victim in London, Ont., is breaking its silence.
Northern Ontario woman charged with husband's murder
A 57-year-old woman from Chapleau, Ont., has been charged with murdering her husband, police say.
Sudbury woman charged with assault following violent incident at Marc Serré's campaign headquarters
A 56-year-old woman is facing an assault charge following an incident in the morning of Sept. 13 at the campaign office of Liberal Marc Serré, who is running for re-election in Nickel Belt.
Tornado watch issued for areas near North Bay, Greater Sudbury
Environment Canada issued a tornado watch Tuesday morning for North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing and French River. And Greater Sudbury and area was added to the watch early in the afternoon.
Ottawa paramedic helps deliver baby on very first shift
An Ottawa paramedic who was on his very first shift on the road helped deliver a baby Tuesday morning.
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 400 on Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health says another 25 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is below 400.
BREAKING | Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
Ontario lays out exemptions where proof of vaccination is not required
Here are the scenarios in which Ontarians won’t need to show proof of vaccination documents.
Here are all the places in Ontario named after Egerton Ryerson. Will they change their name?
The name Ryerson is connected to one of the darkest chapters in Canadian history and yet for dozens of years, it’s been used to title many of Ontario’s important landmarks and institutions.
‘All my dreams are coming true’: Leylah Fernandez, Felix Auger-Aliassime home after U.S. Open
Fresh from New York’s MET Gala, Quebec tennis stars Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez are still pinching themselves from their whirlwind ride in the U.S. Open and their newfound brush with celebrity life.
Quebec reports seven new deaths due to COVID-19, 633 new cases added
Hospitalizations and ICU numbers in Quebec also increased slightly in the last 24 hours.
Quebec vaccination head to take over deployment of COVID-19 rapid tests in schools
"The teachers absolutely do not have the time to do these tests," said the president of the association representing school administrators.
'There's too much risk ': N.S. delays entering Phase 5 of COVID-19 reopening plan until early October
Health officials in Nova Scotia have decided to delay moving into Phase 5 of its COVID-19 reopening plan until at least Oct. 4.
'It's just heartbreaking': Amherst, N.S. devastated after family of six killed in fire
Residents of Amherst, N.S. are grieving after a family of six, including four children, was killed in a trailer fire. Residents said the loss of the family of two adults and four children is unimaginable.
'A pandemic of the unvaccinated': N.S. reports 66 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 61 in Northern zone
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 18 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 173.
BREAKING | City of Winnipeg to require COVID-19 vaccines for front-line staff
The City of Winnipeg will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines for front-line employees.
-
Manitoba health officials identified 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Trudeau slams premiers of Alta. and Sask. for handling of 4th wave
Calling the fourth wave of COVID-19 "primarily of people who chose not to get vaccinated," Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau took aim at the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan while on the campaign trail Tuesday, saying they are not protecting residents or the economy.
Alberta vaccine status card printable as of Thursday, QR code in 'coming weeks'
Albertans will be able to print a card to show their proof of vaccination starting on Thursday.
-
Alberta vaccine status card printable as of Thursday, QR code in 'coming weeks'
Albertans will be able to print a card to show their proof of vaccination starting on Thursday.
-
Premier Jason Kenney has cancelled an upcoming trip to northern Alberta to meet with his caucus instead.
-
DEVELOPING | 'The explosion felt like an earthquake': B.C. First Nation suing Enbridge asks for pipelines to be re-routed off reserve
A B.C. First Nation is expected to give an update Tuesday on its lawsuit tied to a pipeline explosion in 2018.
2 shootings in 1 hour in Richmond; motive still under investigation
Mounties are investigating two shootings reported in a period of about an hour in Metro Vancouver.
Popular Vancouver Halloween event cancelled again – but not over COVID this time
For the second year in a row, a popular attraction in Vancouver's Stanley Park has been cancelled - but COVID-19, which forced last year's cancellation, isn't the reason this year.