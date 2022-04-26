Guelph council approves first step in plan to ban some single use plastics

The City of Guelph is taking the first step in their plan to cut down on waste.

Council approved their first step in a plan to ban some single use plastics at a meeting Monday night.

The ban will start in January and cover items like plastic shopping bags, Styrofoam takeout containers, and cups.

"I think our role is to try to move people towards non-use of these things in its entirety," said Mayor Cam Guthrie.

Plastic straws will not be written into the ban yet until more feedback is collected from accessibility advocates in order to ensure the policy doesn't discriminated against those with disabilities.

"Certainly, if this is not an uncomfortable motion for business and consumers, maybe it's not being done properly," said Coun. Mark Mackinnon. "This is designed to be uncomfortable, because that's how change happens."

Phase two of the plan, if approved in the future, would set out fees for banned items.