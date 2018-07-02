

CTV Kitchener





The Evergreen Seniors Community Centre on Woolwich Street in Guelph closed on July 2 for a five week renovation.

The work includes parking lot repaving and repair, sidewalk replacement, lighting installation and waterproofing the garage.

People who use its services will have to wait until approximately August 6 for the facility to re-open.

The facility offers everything from yoga and cardio dancing to baking classes for people of all ages.

During the closure, recreation programming will be available instead at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre, about 3.6 kilometres away, or the West End Community Centre, about 5.9 km away.