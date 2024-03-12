Guelph Circular Store closing
A year after it opened in downtown Guelph, the Guelph Tool Library’s Circular Store is closing – but organizers are hopeful it won’t be gone for long.
The Circular Store opened in February 2023, serving as a thrift store and mini recycling centre. Along with offering goods at low costs, the location accepted hard to recycle items like cell phones, eye glasses, coffee packaging, disposable razors and shampoo bottles.
“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished with this ambitious program and we know many will be sad to see it go,” the Guelph Tool Library said in a news release.
“We are currently exploring alternate funding options and innovative ways to provide similar services to our Guelph community.”
The Guelph Tool Library initially received funding through the Circular Opportunity Innovation Launchpad (COIL) to start the store.
It’s set to close on March 28.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
'Organized crime group' may be using GPS trackers to target Asian business owners for break-ins: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning about a rise in break-ins that appear to be targeting Asian business owners' homes.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Kate's 'photogate' scandal shows that relations between royals and the press rarely run smoothly
The scandal over Kate, Princess of Wales’ family snapshot — dubbed “photogate” — is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and the Royal Family.
The truth behind those white streaks trailing behind jets in the sky
We've all seen those white streaks trailing behind jets, creating stripes against the blue sky. But what are they?
Toronto area-cop demoted after crashing car on way home from bar, reporting it stolen to another police service
A Durham police officer has been handed a year-long demotion after he admitted to crashing his car on the way home from a Port Hope bar before reporting it as stolen in an attempt to 'evade criminal and civil liability.'
Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.