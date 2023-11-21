KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph and Wellington County issued freezing rain warning

    A pedestrian walks with an umbrella in rain in this file photo. A pedestrian walks with an umbrella in rain in this file photo.

    Those in Wellington County should expect to see some ice building up throughout Tuesday.

    Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning to the areas of Guelph, Erin, Mount Forest, Arthur, and all of Wellington County.

    The agency says a brief period of freezing rain is expected from late in the morning into the afternoon, but it'll end by the evening.

    Ice build-up could be between two to four milometers. This could lead to utility outages as well as slippery highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots.

    A similar warning has been issued for the Grey-Bruce area.

